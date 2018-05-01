US President Donald Trump said on Monday the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea would be an excellent venue for his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un but that Singapore was also a possible site.

Trump's comments at a news conference with visiting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari suggested the Peace House on the DMZ, where Kim met South Korean President Moon Jae-in last week, was the likely setting for the first-ever meeting between sitting leaders of the United States and North Korea.

But a senior US official said Singapore was still high on the list of potential sites for the summit, whose date still remains to be established. Trump wants to hold it by late May or early June.

"We're looking at various countries, including Singapore. And we are also talking about the possibility of the DMZ Peace House/Freedom House," Trump said.

Trump said the Peace House carried a symbolic value that having the summit in a third country would not have. The president tried to visit the DMZ last November during a trip to Seoul, but dense fog forced his helicopter to turn back.

Some US officials have argued privately that having the summit in the Demilitarised Zone between the two Koreas would present the unwelcome appearance of Trump travelling to Kim instead of the two of them meeting at a neutral site.

But officials have also debated how far Kim would be able to travel.

"I think that some people maybe don't like the look of that," Trump said of the idea of a DMZ summit. "And some people like it very much."