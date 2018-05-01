North and South Korea began dismantling loudspeakers that blared propaganda across their heavily fortified border on Tuesday, South Korea's defence ministry said, fulfilling a promise made at last week's historic summit.

The moves are the first practical, if small, steps toward reconciliation after Friday's meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North's Kim Jong-un.

Moon, meanwhile, asked that the UN help verify North Korea's planned shutdown of its Punggye-ri nuclear test site in a phone conversation on Tuesday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a statement from the presidential Blue House said.

Guterres said the requests need approval from the UN Security Council, but he wanted to co-operate to build peace on the Korean peninsula and would assign a UN official in charge of arms control to co-operate with South Korea, the statement said.

Several days before Friday's summit, the North surprised the world by declaring it would dismantle the test site to "transparently guarantee" its dramatic commitment to stop all nuclear and missile tests.

The Punggye-ri site, where North Korea has conducted all six of its nuclear tests, consists of a system of tunnels dug beneath Mount Mantap in the northeastern part of the country.

Some experts and researchers have speculated the most recent – and by far largest – blast in September had rendered the entire site unusable. But Kim said there were two additional, larger tunnels that remain "in very good condition."

TRT World'sBruce Harrison reports from Seoul.

Border loudspeakers removed