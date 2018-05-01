The Dominican Republic's government announced on Tuesday that it is establishing diplomatic relations with China and breaking its diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

It says it will also recognise Taiwan as an "inalienable part of Chinese territory."

At a news event in Beijing on Tuesday morning, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Dominican Republic's Chancellor Miguel Vargas signed a joint communique marking the establishment of ties.

In a joint statement, the countries said the move was "in keeping with the interests and desire of the two peoples" and that the Dominican Republic will sever ties with rival Taiwan as a result.

Dollar diplomacy?

China offered the Dominican Republic a $3.1 billion package of investments and loans to get the Caribbean nation to switch allegiances, a Taiwan official said on Tuesday, in a diplomatic blow to the self-ruled island.

China, which considers Taiwan a province, said there were no economic pre-conditions to the deal.

Taiwan now has formal relations with only 19 countries, many of them poor nations in Central America and the Pacific like Belize and Nauru.

China and Taiwan have tried to poach each other's allies over the years, often dangling generous aid packages in front of developing nations, though Taipei struggles to compete in the dollar diplomacy with an increasingly powerful China.

'False promises'

The move by the Dominican Republic comes after regional neighbour, Panama, ended its own long-standing relationship with Taiwan last year in a major diplomatic victory for Beijing.

The Vatican is possibly next on the list, as the Holy See and China edge closer to an accord on the appointment of bishops in China.

The news on the Dominican Republic switch, announced in both Beijing and Santo Domingo, drew strong and swift condemnation from Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

"President Danilo Medina of the Dominican Republic has ignored our long-term partnership, the wishes of the people of the Dominican Republic, and the years of development assistance provided by Taiwan, to accept false promises of investment and aid by China," Wu told reporters.

"[Taiwan] strongly condemns China's objectionable decision to use dollar diplomacy to convert Taiwan's diplomatic allies. Beijing's attempts at foreign policy have only served to drive a wedge between the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, erode mutual trust and further harm the feelings of the people of Taiwan."

What's the deal?

According to the Taiwan foreign ministry, Taipei calculated the figure of $3.1 billion as the value of investments, financial assistance and low-interest loans offered by Beijing to the Dominican Republic, which shares an island with Haiti to the west.

The figure includes $400 million for a new freeway, $1.6 billion for infrastructure projects and $300 million for a new natural gas power plant.