Workers and activists marked May Day on Tuesday with rallies to demand their government address labour issues.

International Workers' Day is a public holiday in many countries, though activities are restricted in some places, sometimes leading to confrontations.

Here is a look at some of the events around the world:

France

Scattered vandalism marked May Day in France as hundreds of demonstrators marched across Paris to oppose economic policies pursued by President Emmanuel Macron.

Greece

Thousands of Greeks are marching through central Athens in at least three separate May Day demonstrations.

Cambodia

About 2,000 garment workers gathered at a park in Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh, for a rally organised by a garment union coalition.