Armenia's parliament rejected making the opposition lawmaker who led weeks of anti-government rallies the country's new prime minister on Tuesday, prompting him to call for a nationwide strike in protest.

After a nine-hour session, the National Assembly of Armenia voted 55-45 against appointing Nikol Pashinyan. He was the only candidate nominated to replace long-time leader Serzh Sargsyan, who resigned as prime minister because of the protests.

Between 30,000 and 40,000 opposition supporters spent the day peacefully rallying outside the parliament building to support Pashinyan. The vote's outcome upset many of them.

"They spat on us, but we're not going to tolerate this," bakery owner Samvel Rustamyan, 46, said while jeering and punching his fists in the air. "This government just won't resign on its own will. It's tens of thousands of us, and we need them to go."

As Pashinyan made his way through the crowd after the vote, his backers clapped and chanted his name until he reached the stage in Republic Square with his wife holding onto his arm.

Confetti flew over the square as if in celebration as Pashinyan urged his supporters to strike and to block all major roads and access to the Yerevan airport to protest the vote's outcome. The crowd's mood was jubilant despite the setback, as a light show lit up the rally and people shined flashlights from their cellphones.

"The peaceful revolution goes on. We're not going to let them steal our victory," a hoarse Pashinyan said. "We are starting large-scale actions of civil disobedience tomorrow."

The Armenian Constitution dictates that parliament will convene next week for another vote.

Hours earlier, Pashinian warned his colleagues in parliament that this Caucasus Mountains country would be roiled by "a political tsunami" if the majority party didn't support him.

"Your attempts to interpret the tolerance of the popular movement as weakness could cause unexpected and undesirable consequences," Pashinyan said, addressing members of the ruling Republican Party. "Get sober until it's too late, because your behavior could cause a political tsunami."

However, he pledged that the protest would remain non-violent, rejecting suggestions by members of the ruling party that he was encouraging divisions in the country.

It's "people on one side and 20-25 Republican party members on the other," he said.