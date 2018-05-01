WORLD
Riot police, protesters clash in Paris on May Day
A rally turned into a violent protest in Paris where police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of people, protesting against government's economic policies.
Tear gas surrounds protesters during clashes with French riot police at the May Day labour union rally in Paris, France, May 1, 2018. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
May 1, 2018

Hundreds of masked and hooded protesters clashed with police in Paris on Thursday, expressing their anger against President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies on a May Day rally. 

Riot police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the protesters. Paris police chief Michel Delpuech said more than 200 demonstrators had been arrested and four people were lightly injured in the clashes, including a police officer.

"I condemn with absolute firmness the violence that took place today and derailed the May Day processions," tweeted Macron, who was on a visit to Australia.

"Everything will be done so that the perpetrators are identified and held responsible for their actions."

Authorities said around 1,200 protesters, many garbed in black, had turned up on the sidelines of the annual May Day demonstration. 

Paris police said that the protesters were from far-left groups known as Black Blocs.

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux criticised the protesters for covering their faces. 

"When you have sincere convictions, you demonstrate with your face unmasked," he said. "Those who wear hoods are the enemies of democracy."

Macron's government faces pressure from trade unions over his plans to cut employee benefits such as pensions and job-for-life security for rail workers. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
