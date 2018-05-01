Hundreds of masked and hooded protesters clashed with police in Paris on Thursday, expressing their anger against President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies on a May Day rally.

Riot police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the protesters. Paris police chief Michel Delpuech said more than 200 demonstrators had been arrested and four people were lightly injured in the clashes, including a police officer.

"I condemn with absolute firmness the violence that took place today and derailed the May Day processions," tweeted Macron, who was on a visit to Australia.

"Everything will be done so that the perpetrators are identified and held responsible for their actions."

Authorities said around 1,200 protesters, many garbed in black, had turned up on the sidelines of the annual May Day demonstration.