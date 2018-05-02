Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Wednesday to boost relations with South Korea in numerous areas ranging from trade to defence after an official welcoming ceremony and summit meeting with President Moon Jae-in in Seoul.

Erdogan's two-day trip makes him Turkey's first leader to pay a state visit to the South since the countries upgraded bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership in 2012, a year before signing a free trade agreement.

"The two leaders noted the South Korea-Turkey free trade agreement (FTA) has become an important foundation of mutually beneficial economic cooperation by ensuring balanced growth of trade between the two countries and agreed to quickly implement an agreement on the service industry and the investment sector within the framework of the South Korea-Turkey FTA," a joint press release stated, following Wednesday's summit.

Just days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took an unprecedented step onto South Korean soil, Erdogan also congratulated Moon on Friday's Seoul-Pyongyang agreement to seek peace and prosperity on the peninsula.

Relations between Turkey and South Korea stretch back to the 1950s, when they forged a brotherhood during the Korean War. During the war, Turkish forces served under the UN Command, and 774 Turkish soldiers were killed.