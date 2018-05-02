Global credit rating agency Standard & Poor's announced on Tuesday that it had lowered Turkey's credit rating.

The agency cut the country’s foreign currency sovereign credit rating to 'BB-/B' from 'BB/B' but with a stable outlook.

"We are downgrading Turkey because of what we view as increasing macroeconomic imbalances," the agency said in a statement.

"In this context, the downgrade reflects our concerns over a deteriorating inflation outlook and the long-term depreciation and volatility of Turkey's exchange rate," it added.

The government's point man on the economy, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, accused the international credit rating agency of intentionally bringing forward the assessment which was initially planned for August.

Simsek on Twitter said "the timing of S&P decision is quite suspect! The International credit rating agency was previously scheduled to review Turkey's credit note in August. Clearly, the decision was pushed forward to an earlier date."

Simsek said that "the analysis of S&P is also insufficient" adding that "the early elections have decreased the political uncertainty and the markets had responded positively to the decision."

Warning over rating