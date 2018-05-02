Suicide bombers killed dozens of people at a mosque and a market in northeast Nigeria on Tuesday, in a twin attack bearing the hallmarks of Boko Haram.

The blasts, said to have been carried out by young boys happened in Mubi, some 200 kilometres from the Adamawa state capital, Yola.

Imam Garki, from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said a joint assessment with the police and Red Cross found that 26 people were killed and 56 were injured, 11 of them critically.

But medical staff and eyewitnesses say the death toll could be much higher.

Suspicion for the attack immediately fell on Boko Haram, the group whose quest to establish a hardline religious state in northeast Nigeria has left at least 20,000 dead since 2009.

TRT World's Phil Ihaza has more.

Mubi has been repeatedly targeted in attacks blamed on Boko Haram since it was briefly overrun by the militants in late 2014.

Nigeria's government and military have long maintained that the Daesh group affiliate is a spent force and on the verge of defeat.

But there has been no let-up in attacks in the northeast, particularly in Borno state, adjacent to Adamawa, which has been the epicentre of the violence.