Here is a look at Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian opposition figure leading mass protests against the ruling establishment:

Pashinyan was born in Ijevan, northeastern Armenia, in 1975.

He worked as a journalist and produced work which was critical of Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan, the two men who have dominated political life in Armenia since the late 1990s. He rose to be editor of Armenian newspaper Haykakan Zhamanak.

During the 2008 presidential campaign, Pashinyan aligned himself with Levon Ter Petrosyan, Armenia's first president since it became an independent state in 1991, who was making an unsuccessful comeback bid.

Pashinyan was imprisoned in June 2009 on charges of fomenting unrest during post-election protests that turned violent. Pashinyan was sentenced to four years in prison. He was released two years later under amnesty.