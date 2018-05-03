WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Lebanon's electoral system complicated?
Lebanon splits power among religious groups where the president is always a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim and the parliament speaker a Shia.
Is Lebanon's electoral system complicated?
Girls walk past pictures of Lebanese parliament candidates in Beirut, Lebanon May 2, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
May 3, 2018

The people of Lebanon head to the polls on Sunday to choose their parliamentary representatives for the first time in nine years.

The number of seats in parliament are divided equally between Muslims and Christians and a new law has introduced proportional representation. 

The 128 seats are split evenly – 64 for Christians and 64 for Muslims including Druze, with the two halves further divided among 11 total sects. Each electoral district has seats apportioned according to its demographic makeup.

Disagreement over the electoral law was the main reason elections have been delayed three times since 2009.

RECOMMENDED

Critics say the system is extremely complex and risks dividing Lebanon. 

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi reports from Lebanon.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state