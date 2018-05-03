The great nephew of a former British minister has been arrested on his return to the UK from Syria for his alleged involvement with the PKK-affiliated YPG, British media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Jamie Janson, 42, the great nephew of former war minister John Profumo, reportedly joined the group after travelling to Syria and has taken part in activities against the Turkish army in northwestern enclave of Afrin, where Turkey is carrying out a border security mission called Operation Olive Branch.

TRT World's Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood, explains.

The PKK is considered by Turkey, the US and the EU to be a terrorist organisation. The PKK has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK since 2001, but the YPG is not on the list of banned organisations.

The PKK has waged an armed campaign against Turkey, Britain's NATO ally, for more than 30 years that has led to the deaths of more than 40,000 people.

“A man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences as part of an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command has been released under investigation,” British police were quoted as saying by The Daily Telegraph.

Janson was arrested in Folkestone, Kent on Tuesday after travelling by coach from France, having transited through northern Iraq and Belgium.

He was held under section 5 of the Terrorism Act by officers from Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism Command before being released on bail pending further inquiries, the report said.