Tesla's record net loss in the first quarter and fast-burn through millions of dollars is raising questions about the company's ability to pay all its bills.

CEO Elon Musk conceded that criticism was valid but said during a sometimes-testy conference call with analysts on Wednesday that it was "quite likely" Tesla would make money and have positive cash flow in the third quarter.

"It's high time we became profitable," said Musk, who also promised restructuring this month to achieve profit goals. "The truth is you're not a real company until you are, frankly. That's our focus right now."

Wednesday's results showed Tesla tearing through $745.3 million in cash in the first quarter, due largely to the slow production ramp-up of the Model 3 mass-market electric sedan. The cash burn could put pressure on the company to borrow more or sell additional shares to raise more cash.

When asked by an analyst on a conference call about all-important reservations for the Model 3, Musk cut him off, calling questions dry and "not cool." He then allowed multiple questions from a person via YouTube.

Tesla began the quarter with $3.96 billion in cash and equivalents, but that fell to $3.22 billion by quarter's end.

The company said in April that it wouldn't need more capital this year as it generated added cash as production and sales of the Model 3 grew.

But Model 3 production still isn't near the level of 5,000 per week that Musk promised last year. That's also the level needed for Tesla to make money.

Problems with building Model 3s at a plant in Fremont, California, got so bad during the quarter that Musk has tweeted he was sleeping at the factory, automation was overrated and more humans were needed to build the cars.

Strong sales of the car are key to generating cash to pay operating expenses, fund capital spending and make upcoming debt payments.

The company said in a note to investors on Wednesday that Model 3 production was on the rise and that it expected profitability in the second half, under generally accepted accounting principles.

"This is primarily based on our ability to reach Model 3 production volume of 5,000 units per week," the company stated.

In its letter, Tesla said Model 3 production hit 2,270 per week at the end of April, the third-straight week that it reached over 2,000.

The company said it improved battery module production during the quarter, overcoming a large bottleneck, and it now expected to hit 5,000 Model 3s per week around early July.