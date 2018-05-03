The head of Armenia's ruling party in parliament said on Thursday that the country would get a new prime minister on May 8 because his party was ready to support whoever enjoyed the backing of one-third of lawmakers in a vote on that date.

Vahram Baghdasaryan, the head of the Republican Party in parliament, was speaking after holding talks with opposition leader and lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan wants to be prime minister and has led weeks of protests against what the opposition calls Armenia's 'ruling elite.'