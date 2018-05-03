As France prepares to mark the 50th anniversary of the civil unrest of May 1968, historians and those who lived it say the spirit of the era is slipping away.

Springing from the occupation of university buildings, the movement soon spread through factories across France, with seven million striking workers bringing the country to a standstill and threatening to topple statesman Charles de Gaulle, by that time in power for nearly a decade.

It also sparked a cultural movement with many of its posters and slogans becoming iconic, celebrated in an exhibition at the Beaux Arts art school in Paris, timed to coincide with the anniversary called, Images in the fight: the visual culture of the far left in France (1968-1974).

Among those who came to admire slogans on Friday (April 27) was Sarah Makowski who was a 20-year-old philosophy student at the Sorbonne campus of Paris university in May 1968. She was caught in the mayhem, when the police were called in to clear the university buildings on May 4.

"I remember I hid in the hall of a building – and what really hit me was the noise. Because there was this incredible silence but there was the sound of the boots on the tarmac which was awful," she said.

Apart from its concrete impact on work conditions – the minimum wage went up by 35 percent in the aftermath of the protests – May 68 is also credited with a lasting social impact, as curator of the exhibition Philippe Artieres explained.