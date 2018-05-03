WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkish man gets 5-month sentence for crossing Greek border by mistake
A Turkish municipality employee, Musa Alerik, 38, was arrested by Greek officials on Wednesday after he accidentally crossed the border while manoeuvring a digger. He gets five months in jail, but his sentence suspended for three years.
Turkish man gets 5-month sentence for crossing Greek border by mistake
In this July 26, 2016 file photo, taken from Musa Alerik’s Facebook account, he poses for a photo next to a digger.
By Saim Kurubas
May 3, 2018

A Greek court sentenced a Turkish municipality employee to five months in jail on Thursday for crossing the Greek border along Turkey's western Edirne province “by mistake” a day earlier, according to Greek media.

His prison sentence was suspended for three years, and he was also fined $1,800 (1,500 euros), Kathimerini media reported.

Following the court’s decision Musa Alerik was sent to a refugee camp in Orestiada district and his deportation procedure began.

Alerik's lawyer Huseyin Sarigezen said that he would return to Turkey in a few days.

Greek soldiers arrested Musa Alerik, 38, on the charge of illegally crossing the border; he was presented before a court in Greece's northeastern Evros province's Orestiada district on Thursday.

RECOMMENDED

The court also ordered the seizure of the construction machine used by Alerik at the time of his arrest since he was unable to show documents that could prove the ownership of the vehicle.

Recep Gurkan, the mayor of northwestern Edirne province, said on Wednesday that the municipality had asked for a digger to construct a water well at the Pazarkule Border Gate with Greece.

The municipal worker accidentally crossed the border while driving the vehicle, Gurkan added.

In his testimony, Alerik told the court he had crossed over to the Greek side by just one metre due to a mistake, and while he was trying to return he was arrested by Greek soldiers.

Meanwhile, Alerik's son Onur Alerik said he was waiting for his father's arrival at Pazarkule Border Gate in Edirne and he told reporters he would be happy when his father gets his freedom.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state