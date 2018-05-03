Signs of a tentative deal to end Armenia's political crisis emerged on Thursday after the ruling party said the country would get a new prime minister next week and a lawmaker who has led street protests said he was on track to be elected.

Armenia, a close Russian ally, has been shaken by nearly three weeks of demonstrations fuelled by public anger over perceived political cronyism and official corruption, prompting the prime minister, who led the country as president for a decade until earlier this year, to resign.

The Kremlin, which has troops in the landlocked ex-Soviet state, said on Thursday it was watching closely and hoped that whatever the outcome the two countries would remain firm allies.

Moscow has exercised restraint so far. But it is wary that Armenia could go the same way as Ukraine in 2014, where an uprising swept to power new leaders who moved their country closer to the West.

Signs of a compromise that pointed to a peaceful resolution of the political crisis began to emerge on Thursday.

TRT World 's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from the Armenian capital Yerevan.

Country at a standstill

Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the ruling Republican Party in parliament, held talks with protest leader Nikol Pashinyan, a bearded 42-year-old former journalist who sports camouflage T-shirts with a black baseball cap while rallying supporters.

After the talks, Baghdasaryan said his party was ready, at least in principle, to back Pashinyan for the job of premier next week.

The apparent climb down – the Republican Party on Tuesday blocked Pashinyan's candidacy despite previously saying it would not stand in his way – came after a day of civil disobedience on Wednesday which brought parts of the country to a standstill.

Baghdasaryan said after the talks that his party would support anyone on May 8 – including Pashinyan – if the candidate enjoyed the backing of one third of lawmakers, something Pashinyan secured on Thursday.

"We will provide support to the candidate put forward by one third of parliament's deputies whether it's Pashinyan or someone else, and on May 8, Armenia will have a prime minister," said Baghdasaryan.