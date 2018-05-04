Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas was re-elected as chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's (PLO) Executive Committee on Friday, as the veteran leader sought to renew his legitimacy while installing loyalists who he hopes will eventually continue his legacy.

The expected reappointment came at the end of a four-day meeting by the Palestinian National Council (PNC) in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The PNC chose a new Executive Committee, the most senior body of the PLO.

"Members of the PLO Executive Committee consulted among themselves and decided to elect brother Abu Mazen (Abbas) as the chairman of the Executive Committee," said Azzam Al-Ahmad, a staunch ally of Abbas who was among nine new people elected to the 15-member committee.

The PNC was convened by Abbas in part to forge a strategy in response to US President Donald Trump's decisions to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and to move the US embassy to the city.

The new Executive Committee was not elected but were chosen by consultation with the PLO factions who took part.