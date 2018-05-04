ETA ends its days-long dissolution process on Friday at a peace conference in the French Basque Country, putting an end to western Europe's last armed insurgency after more than four decades of violence.

Created in 1959 at the height of Francisco Franco's dictatorship, ETA was blamed for hundreds of killings and kidnappings in its fight for an independent Basque homeland in northern Spain and southwest France.

The conference in the small southwestern French town of Cambo-les-Bains will be attended by international personalities such as Northern Ireland's Gerry Adams.

Gerry Adams to attend

ETA had already announced it would be fully disbanding in a letter leaked on Wednesday in Spanish media, addressed to various groups and figures involved in recent peace efforts.

On Thursday, it released a "final declaration" recorded by Jose Antonio Urrutikoetxea, better known as "Josu Ternera," a historic high-ranking ETA figure who has been on the run since 2002.

In the recording, he announced that the separatist group had "completely dismantled all its structures" and "put an end to all its political activity."

Weakened in recent years by the arrest of its leaders and a major drop in support among Basques, ETA announced a permanent ceasefire in 2011 and began formally surrendering its arms last year.

At the peace conference, Northern Ireland's Gerry Adams, the former head of Sinn Fein – once considered the political wing of the Irish Republican Army – will be among several attendees.

Adams was active in the Northern Ireland peace process which culminated with the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Former Irish prime minister Bertie Ahern will also be present, as will Jonathan Powell, who once served as chief of staff for British leader Tony Blair.

On the Spanish side, representatives of Basque nationalist party PNV, in power in the Spanish region, and far-left Podemos will also attend according to media reports.

'No impunity'