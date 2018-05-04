President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to prepare options for reducing the number of US troops in South Korea, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing several people briefed on the deliberations.

Reduced US troop levels are not intended to be a bargaining chip in Trump's planned summit in late May or early June with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme, the Times said.

No withdrawal

The officials said, however, that a peace treaty between the two Koreas could diminish the need for the 23,500 US soldiers currently stationed on the peninsula, the newspaper said.

A full withdrawal of US troops was unlikely, the officials said, according to the paper.