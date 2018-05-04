Karl Marx's work "can be explained in five minutes, five hours, in five years or in a half century," wrote French political thinker Raymond Aron.

A utopian vision of a just society for some, a blueprint for totalitarian regimes for others, Marxist thought is laid out in the Communist Manifesto and the three-volume Das Kapital.

Here are five core ideas of the influential and highly divisive German thinker, on the 200th anniversary of Marx's birthday.

'Class struggle'

"The history of all hitherto existing society is the history of class struggle," says the Communist Manifesto, co-written with Friedrich Engels and published in 1848.

Marx believed that humanity's core conflict rages between the ruling class, or bourgeoisie, that controls the means of production such as factories, farms and mines, and the working class, or proletariat, which is forced to sell their labour.

According to Marx, this conflict at the heart of capitalism -- of slaves against masters, serfs against landlords, workers against bosses -- would inevitably cause it to self-destruct, to be followed by socialism and eventually communism.

'Dictatorship of the proletariat'

This idea -- coined by early socialist revolutionary Joseph Weydemeyer and adopted by Marx and Engels -- refers to the goal of the working class gaining control of political power.

It is the stage of transition from capitalism to communism where the means of production pass from private to collective ownership while the state still exists.

The concept, including suppressing "counter-revolutionaries," was proclaimed by the Russian Bolsheviks in 1918.

Vladimir Lenin wrote that it is "won and maintained by the use of violence," signalling the authoritarian drift that began after Russia's 1917 October Revolution.

Communism

Marx and Engels wrote the Manifesto of the Communist Party in 1848, at a time of revolutionary turmoil in Europe.

It only reached a wide readership in 1872 but became part of the canon of the Soviet Bloc in the 20th century.

For Marx, the goal was the conquest of political power by workers, the abolition of private property, and the eventual establishment of a classless and stateless communist society.