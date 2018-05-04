On the evening of May 23, 2017, a quotation appeared on the bottom of Qatar’s official news channel, attributed to the Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani. “Iran,” it said, “is an Islamic power in the region that cannot be ignored.”

In spite of Thani’s insistence that the quotations were fakes, they were the pretext for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to drive a wedge through the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and several other Arab countries blockaded Qatar, sent Qatari nationals home, and broke off diplomatic relations. Leaders from around the world scrambled to mend the rift, foreseeing the likelihood that it might have a negative impact if it spilt over into other countries.

According to Omar Mahmoud, a researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, Somalia is one those countries – “as Somalia has imported the Gulf crisis,” he says.

The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), has taken a similar stand to many other countries, supporting the Kuwaiti initiative to broker dialogue between the quarrelling GCC states. But Saudi Arabia and the UAE have taken an uncompromising stand, lobbying other countries to follow them in a wider attempt to politically isolate Qatar.

The FGS’s awkward neutrality, however, has been interpreted as a “vote for Qatar,” according to Mahmoud, pitting the central government against its member states.

The state leaders have voiced concerns about their ties to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, aligning themselves more closely with this grouping.

The issue came to the fore when Dubai-based shipping company DP World reached an agreement with the self-declared Republic of Somaliland.

The two parties signed a 25-year lease on the northern port of Berbera, sidestepping Mogadishu to secure the deal. The federal government views the deal as a violation of Somalia’s territorial integrity and constitution.

The UAE, which initiated and brokered the deal, kept 51 percent stake in the Berbera port project; Somaliland kept 30 percent and Ethiopia, having expressed its desire to take part in the project, secured 19 percent.

Somalia's federal government responded by declaring the agreement null and void and took the issue before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Abubakr Osman, Somalia’s Permanent Representative to the UN said the UAE’s plan was a “clear violation of international law.”

“Every company which wants to invest in Somalia must follow the due process as laid down by the law,” President Mohamed Abdullahi “Farmajo” Mohamed told the Somali Parliament.

The deal for Berbera port, the government maintains, is illegal, as foreign affairs are primarily the domain of the central government in Mogadishu, according to the Somali constitution.

But following two decades of weak central governance, Mogadishu has little direct say in the affairs of regional state administrations, including Somaliland, which has declared total independence and doesn’t recognise the sovereignty of Mogadishu over its territories.

The UAE, Mahmoud says, “at times bypassed Mogadishu, and reached out to member states.” Mahmoud adds that this is the case not just in Somaliland, but “also Bosaso, Puntland,” where another Dubai-based company manages the main commercial port.

“So, the question becomes to what extent is the UAE working with Mogadishu on these agreements,” he tells TRT World.

Well, to what extent does the UAE need to?

“We need development, and no sane individual or leader will object to that,” Abdiweli Mohamed Ali, president of Puntland, said following a visit to Dubai. “That is why the support of the UAE is so important,” he continued.

At both the federal and, especially, at the regional level, Somalia’s ties to the Gulf run deep.

Between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, diasporic Somalis sent roughly $35 million in remittances back to Somalia in 2017. Two-thirds of livestock exports, which constitute roughly 40 percent of Somalia’s GDP, have their biggest market in Saudi Arabia. The UAE also finances infrastructure projects, trains and equips troops in the regional administrations as well as donating significant amounts of aid.