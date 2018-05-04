WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kenya floods leave dozens dead in two months: Red Cross
Red Cross says the flood in Kenya killed at least 112 and displaced hundreds of thousands of others.
Kenya floods leave dozens dead in two months: Red Cross
A picture taken on April 27, 2018, shows villagers of Onkolde being evacuated by a Kenya's Red Cross boat from their flooded village after the Tana River overflowed in coastal region of Kenya. / AFP
May 4, 2018

Flooding across Kenya triggered by weeks of torrential rain has left 112 people dead and displaced hundreds of thousands of others, the Red Cross said on Friday.

Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Abbas Gullet made an appeal for $5 million (four million euros) to help those affected in 32 counties.

Since early March, "112 people have lost their lives countrywide," he told a press conference.

RECOMMENDED

"About 48,177 households have been displaced so far and this translates to 260,200 people that are displaced," he said.

Gullet said over 8,500 hectares (21,000 acres) of crops had been destroyed and some 20,000 animals washed away, while more than a hundred schools had been affected, many of which remain closed.

The disaster comes after three failed rainy seasons inflicted a crippling drought that sent food prices soaring and left more than three million people requiring food aid.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member