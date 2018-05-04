Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday offered an apology after he was accused of anti-Semitism for suggesting that the historic persecution of European Jews had been caused by their conduct, not by their religion.

Abbas condemned anti-Semitism and called the Holocaust the "most heinous crime in history" in a statement issued by his office in Ramallah after a four-day meeting of the Palestinian National Council (PNC), at which he had made the remarks.

"If people were offended by my statement in front of the PNC, especially people of the Jewish faith, I apologise to them," Abbas said in the statement.

"I would like to assure everyone that it was not my intention to do so, and to reiterate my full respect for the Jewish faith, as well as other monotheistic faiths."

Abbas, 82, was excoriated by Israeli and Jewish leaders and diplomats who accused him of anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial for his remarks on Monday during his opening speech to the PNC, the de facto parliament of the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

He said that Jews living in Europe had suffered massacres "every 10 to 15 years in some country since the 11th century and until the Holocaust".

Citing books written by various authors, Abbas said: "They say hatred against Jews was not because of their religion, it was because of their social profession. So the Jewish issue that had spread against the Jews across Europe was not because of their religion, it was because of usury and banks."

Israel rejects apology

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman swiftly rejected Abbas' apology. He wrote on Twitter: "Abu Mazen is a wretched Holocaust denier, who wrote a doctorate of Holocaust denial and later also published a book on Holocaust denial. That is how he should be treated. His apologies are not accepted."

Reacting to the speech, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday accused Abbas of grave anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial.