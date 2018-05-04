TÜRKİYE
Major political parties in Turkey announce presidential candidates
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will run as the AK Party candidate which is supported by the nationalist MHP. While the main opposition CHP names Muharrem Ince and the Iyi Party picks Meral Aksener as candidates for the June 24 elections.
In this April 28, 2018 file photo, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures after delivering a speech during the AK Party's 6th ordinary provincial congress in western Izmir province. / AFP
By Saim Kurubas
May 4, 2018

Political parties in Turkey are announcing their candidates for the June 24 presidential election.

President and AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan was named the AK Party's candidate and is supported by the nationalist MHP and the Great Unity Party (BBP).

Turkey's main opposition party, CHP, has named Muharrem Ince, while the smaller Iyi Party picks a woman, Meral Aksener, for the top post.

The HDP nominated their former leader Selahattin Demirtas, who is currently in jail on allegations of terrorist-related activity.

TRT World 's Andrew Hopkins has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
