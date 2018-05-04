In the wombs and outside of them, inside homes and on the streets, in the lush green fields of a valley dubbed as "paradise on earth", no facet of Kashmiri life has been left untouched from the brutal war that India has imposed on it.

Children in the Kashmir conflict are the subject of a new report released by the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society under the title "Terrorised: Impact of Violence on the Children of Jammu and Kashmir".

The report details the various ways in which children (defined as ages 1-17) have been victimised over the last 15 years — killings by armed forces, sexual violence, illegal detentions, occupation of schools and violence against students.

From 1989 — when the first armed insurgency against Indian rule broke out — to 2003, the report mentions that among the total 5106 people killed and forcibly disappeared, 392 were children.

During this phase of the armed conflict, the scale of the violence made documentation difficult. Also the penetration of media and social networking was not as incisive as it is now.

However the violence can be gauged by the 2012 Save The Children survey which put the number of orphans in J&K at 215,000. Most of this violence came as an inevitable outcome of the Indian state's offensive against militancy.

Now, from just 2003 to 2017, at least 318 children were killed, among them 72 girls. The report is clear on the identification of the perpetrators: 144 children were killed by Indian armed forces and state police which is nearly half, 44 percent, of the total number of children killed.

Pertinently, a "peace process" which began in 2003, failed to make any impact and the report rightfully terms it as a "meaningless exercise".

Instead the years of the "peace process" between 2003-2008 saw the killing of 184 children. This resulted in a strategic shift in dissent. This triggered mass uprisings against Indian rule in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2016. The uprisings were characterised by unarmed people protesting on streets but the state response to these protests was as violent as ever.

It was during this phase of mass uprisings that newer "methods of crowd control" came to be introduced by Indian forces. Teargas shells and pellet shotguns resulted in the killed at least16 children — 8 children were killed due to pellet shotguns, and 7 were killed due to injuries by teargas shelling.

During the 2016 uprising alone, more than 10,000 civilians were hit by pellets. The youngest victims were five year old Bareena and eight year old Zafeer who had accompanied their father to buy petrol.

The global face of this brutalisation, Insha Mushtaq, a 17 year old girl, continues to live with a disfigured face and is blinded for life. The 2016 vioence was aptly called the "world's first mass blinding" by Kashmiri novelist Mirza Waheed.

Children have mostly been direct targets of state-sponsored violence rather than being caught in confrontation between two belligerents.