US health authorities on Wednesday reported the first death in an outbreak of Escherichia coli bacteria in romaine lettuce that has sickened 121 people across the United States.

No details about the victim were immediately released except that the person was in California, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials in California said 24 people had fallen ill in the state, including the person who died.

"Due to patient privacy laws, we cannot provide further details," the Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Authorities warning