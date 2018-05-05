Besiktas were eliminated from the Turkish Cup on Saturday after they failed to show up for the resumption of their interrupted semi-final against Fenerbahce in protest at Turkey's football federation.

The original second-leg match on April 19 at Fenerbahce's stadium was abandoned in the 57th minute with the scores level after Besiktas coach Senol Gunes was hit by an object hurled from the stands.

The Turkish federation (TFF) ordered the match to resume last Thursday from the time it stopped and that it be played behind closed doors.

But Besiktas maintained they should have been awarded an automatic victory and did not turn up to the resumption, arguing Fenerbahce were behind the violence.