Iraq carries out air strikes on Daesh in Syria
The Iraqi government said that the strikes on the sites were made in coordination with the Syrian regime.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al Abadi speaks to his supporters during election campaign in Sulaimaniyah, Iraq on April 25, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
May 6, 2018

The Iraqi air force carried out a new strike on a Daesh position inside Syria, Prime Minister Haider al Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.

The strike targeted a position used by the commanders of the group, south of the town of Deshaisha, the statement said. "The position was completely destroyed," it said.

The Iraqi air force has already carried out several air strikes against Daesh in Syria since last year, with the approval of the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad and the US-led coalition fighting Daesh.

Abadi last month said he would "take all necessary measures if they threaten the security of Iraq," referring to the militants who just three years ago overran a third of Iraq.

The prime minister declared final victory over the ultra hardline group in December but it still poses a threat from pockets along the border with Syria and has continued to carry out ambushes, assassinations and bombings across Iraq.

Iraq has good relations with Iran and Russia, Assad's main backers in the seven-year-old Syrian civil war, while also enjoying strong support from the US-led coalition.

SOURCE:Reuters
