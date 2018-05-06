A bomb blast inside a mosque in eastern Afghanistan that was being used as a voter registration centre killed at least 13 people and wounded 33, officials said.

Habib Shah Ansari, the provincial head of public health, confirmed the toll from the attack, which took place in the city of Khost, the capital of the province of the same name.

Some reports had placed the death toll as high as 21.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and a local Daesh affiliate reject democratic elections and have targeted them in the past. Daesh is not known to have a presence in Khost, but has expanded its footprint into other areas in recent years.

