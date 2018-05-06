It took three weeks for Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany to finally get his hands on the Premier League trophy but, on a day of celebrations at the Etihad, a goalless draw may have left Huddersfield Town as the big winners.

A strong showing from the struggling visitors earned a valuable point which may be enough to keep them in the Premier League for a second season, an impressive achievement given their limited resources.

They also frustrated the bid by Pep Guardiola's runaway champions to set new Premier League records for the most goals, points and wins in a season – all marks which could yet be claimed by City in the season's final week in which they play Brighton and Southampton.

But, after a delay while uninvited supporters were removed from the field, Guardiola was finally able to see his team presented with the trophy which marks the third major country in which he has managed a team to a title following successes in Spain and Germany with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

"England is a special place and is so tough," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "Today we saw it. You never know if you are going to win, but I had no doubt what I had to do.

"You win or lose, you have to try and do what you believe. Today was proof we can do better.

"We lost a bit of focus, but that is normal. To make back-to-back titles in this league will be tough, but we accept the challenge."

Celebrations

The celebrations for City's third title in seven seasons began well before kick-off, both inside and outside their Etihad home ground.

Supporters were issued with blue and white flags to greet the champions as they were given yet another guard of honour on their way onto the field before kick-off.

They were also met by the survivors of City's famous 1968 title-winning side, a squad led by club legends Colin Bell, Francis Lee and Mike Summerbee who were all on hand to receive an emotional welcome from fans who remember their feats half a century on.