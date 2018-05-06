WORLD
Tunisians vote in first free municipal elections
The coalition of the Islamist Ennahda and secular Nidaa Tounis parities are expected to dominate in the first free municipal elections in Tunisia since the 2011 revolution that ousted long-serving autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
Rached Ghannouchi, the head of the Ennahda party, poses after casting his vote at a polling station for the municipal election in Tunis, Tunisia, on May 6, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
May 6, 2018

Tunisians voted on Sunday in their first free municipal elections, another step in a democratic transition that has become marred by disappointment over a lack of jobs and economic opportunities.

The Islamist Ennahda and secular Nidaa Tounis parties, which form a coalition at national level, are expected to dominate the polls for 350 municipalities.

Initial results indicated shortly after the polls had closed, was that the voter turnout was extremely low.

Tunisia has been hailed as the only democratic success of the Arab Spring because it toppled a long-serving autocrat, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, in 2011, without triggering major violence or a return to authoritarian rule.

But enthusiasm for democratic change has long given way to anger over stubbornly low living standards, which have driven some Tunisians to make the dangerous sea crossing to Europe in search of work or have prompted a few to turn to militancy.

"I intended to boycott (the vote), but I changed my mind at the last moment," Mohamed Ali Abadi, told Reuters after leaving a polling station. "We are facing a lot of economic problems but will continue our way in a real democracy."

The turnout in three polling stations visited by Reuters in the capital Tunis in the morning was weak with mostly elderly people voting while young people were sitting in cafes nearby.

"I want a job," said a young man who gave his name as Ramzi. "No one cared for us in the past years and we suffer from unemployment."

The main challenge will be to match voters' expectations with local budgets in a country where the central government makes the main decisions about how and where money gets spent.

A new law envisages some decision-making being gradually devolved to the local level, though it remains unclear how it will work in practice.

Western donors want to provide funds for councils to start projects from day one.

This comes on top of billions of dollars in loans from the International Monetary Fund and various countries to help plug a budget deficit caused by political turmoil and one of the world’s highest public sector bills.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
