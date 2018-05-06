US oil firm ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela's state-run PDVSA to enforce a $2 billion arbitration award over a decade-old nationalization of its projects in the South American country, according to two sources familiar with its actions.

The US firm targeted facilities on the islands of Bonaire and St. Eustatius that play critical roles in processing, storing and blending PDVSA's oil for export. It received court attachments that froze the assets pending further action, one of the sources said.

The attachments could further impair PDVSA's declining oil sales and the country's convulsing economy. Cash-strapped Venezuela is almost completely dependent on oil exports for revenue. It is in the grip of a deep recession with severe shortages of medicine and food as well as a growing exodus of its people.

PDVSA and the Venezuelan foreign ministry did not respond on Sunday to requests for comment. Dutch authorities said they are assessing the situation on Bonaire.

"Any potential impacts on communities are the result of PDVSA's illegal expropriation of our assets and its decision to ignore the judgment of the ICC tribunal," Conoco said in an email to Reuters.

The US firm added it will work with the community and local authorities to address issues that may arise as a result of enforcement actions. Conoco declined to elaborate on its court actions.

Significant investment in Caribbean