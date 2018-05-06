Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was wounded on Sunday in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman linked to the new ultra-religious Tehreek-e-Labaik party – an incident likely to raise tensions before an election expected in late July.

Violence has been a feature of pre-election periods in Pakistan over the past decade, mainly due to the assassinations of political figures, including former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007.

Iqbal, 59, a senior member of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party and a staunch ally of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, was shot as he was leaving a constituency meeting surrounded by supporters in Punjab province.

An initial report on the shooting by a local administrator, the deputy commissioner of Narowal district, said the gunman had been arrested and "showed his affiliation" to Tehreek-e-Labaik.

The party calls for the aggressive enforcement of Pakistan's blasphemy laws, which can carry the death penalty.

However, neither the report nor other officials commented on the attacker's possible motives.

Iqbal was shot soon after addressing voters in Kanjroor village in Narowal, his constituency near the border with India, but the exact circumstances were not immediately clear.

Out of danger

Police said the bullet had hit Iqbal in the right arm and gone into his groin. They named the suspected shooter as Abid Hussain, 21, and said they had found him carrying a pistol.

After being rushed to a nearby hospital, Iqbal was taken by helicopter to Lahore, capital of Punjab.

"The minister luckily survived," said minister of state for interior affairs, Talal Chaudhry. "Thank God, he is out of danger."

Blasphemy is a deeply emotional and politically charged issue in Pakistan, even more so since Labaik has emerged in the past year.

The party was born out of a protest movement supporting Mumtaz Qadri, a bodyguard of the governor of Punjab who gunned down his boss in 2011 over his call to relax Pakistan's draconian blasphemy laws.

Labaik has been gaining strength with an election platform centred on punishing blasphemy.