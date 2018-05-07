Tunisia's Ennahda Movement won the local elections after getting 27.5 percent votes, according to state-run broadcaster on Sunday.

According to the unofficial results, Nidaa Tounes party, the second largest political party with 55 deputies in the parliament, ranked second in the elections with 22.5 percent of the votes.

Ennahda and Nidaa Tounes are also coalition partners in the national government. They were expected to dominate the long-delayed polls, which will see officials elected in 350 municipalities for the first time since a 2011 uprising ended decades of authoritarian rule.

After polling stations closed at 6 pm, top Ennahda official Lotfi Zitoun told Reuters the party was more than 5 percent ahead of its secularist rival, Nidaa Tounes, citing vote counts observed by the party.

"This result is a reward for the new tolerant and democratic Ennahda ... Ennahda which searched for consensus," Zitoun said.

Ennahda will "continue to keep the consensus with our partners", spokesman Imed Khemiri said in a statement at party headquarters in Tunis, where supporters gathered outside and sang revolutionary songs from 2011.

"It's important that the two main parties won and it's important for the political balance in the country."

Official results are expected to be announced by May 9.

Low turnout

The High Election Commission announced that voter turnout was 33.7 percent.

A total of 179 polling stations across the country were closed due to "security" in accordance with the advice of the commission.

Local elections are seen as the next step in the democratic transition in the country following the popular uprising that ousted the long time autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in January 2011.