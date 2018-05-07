POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkish wrestlers win gold medals at European Championships
Soner Demirtas clinched gold medal for the third time in a row after beating his French competitor in freestyle 74-kilogram category while Taha Akgul became the European champion in the 125-kilogram category.
Turkish wrestlers win gold medals at European Championships
Turkish freestyle wrestler, Soner Demirtas defeated French competitor Zelimkhan Khadjiev 2-0 at the European Wrestling Championships in Kaspiysk,Dagestan,Russia on May 6, 2018. / AA
By Gizem Taşkın
May 7, 2018

Turkish freestyle wrestlers Soner Demirtas  and Taha Akgul won gold medals on Sunday at the European Wrestling Championships held in Kaspiysk in Russia’s northern Caucasus Republic of Dagestan.

Demirtas became a gold medalist for the third time in a row when he beat his French competitor Zelimkhan Khadjiev 2-0 in the men's freestyle 74-kilogram category.

Demirtas said he wanted to dedicate this medal to his family.

"Because my father had a dream when I started wrestling. He wanted to see [me as] a champion," Demirtas told Anadolu Agency.

RECOMMENDED

Another Turkish athlete, Taha Akgul won against Georgian wrestler Geno Petriashvili 2-1 to become the European champion in the 125-kilogram category.

The national athlete said he was dedicating the gold medal to the family of the troops martyred in the Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin region and the veterans.

On Tuesday, Turkey's Riza Kayaalp also became a gold medalist in the Greco-Roman category, marking his eighth European title.

In the women's competition, Turkey's Yasemin Adar and Elif Jale Yesilirmak won gold medals.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member