WORLD
1 MIN READ
Increasing cost of living mars China's baby boom
The ever-increasing financial pressures on families in China are making them think twice before deciding to go for a child, leading to a declining birth rate even after a two-child policy announced in 2015.
Increasing cost of living mars China's baby boom
Recruiters say an increasing number of Chinese women are choosing their jobs over having children. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
May 7, 2018

China's two-children policy announced in 2015 following the reversal of its decades-old one-child policy saw a spike in births but the trend subsided soon afterwards. 

Financial pressures on families and a move toward gender equality are making women think twice before deciding to go for another child.

"I really want another one.  I'm thinking now.  But you know, my work needs me to put more effort into work-time, so I don't have enough time to have another baby," says Joanna Liu, a working mother.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Samantha Vadas reports from Beijing.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member