WORLD
2 MIN READ
Armenia faces economic challenges amid political turmoil
The government is facing a large budget deficit, and the unemployment rate remains above 16 percent in Armenia.
Armenia faces economic challenges amid political turmoil
An elderly man carrying goods in the front of the railway station in Yerevan, May 4, 2018. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
May 7, 2018

Corruption and poverty fed mass-opposition protests in Armenia, ultimately forcing Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan to resign on April 23.

The country was facing deflation and extremely weak domestic demand at the end of the last year. 

The country of 3.2 million depends heavily on aid and investment from former imperial master Russia, whose economic downturn has hit Armenian exports as well as remittances from Armenians working there in recent years.

"We sell to the United States. We make custom-made carpets. We don't produce much like before. We try to keep the companies running, but we don't produce much like 20 years, or 15 years, 10 years ago," said Rafi Megerian, an owner of Megerian Rugs.

RECOMMENDED

Around 11 percent of its population lives below the poverty line, earning less than $3.20 (1,530 Armenian drams) a day, says the government as it is constantly facing budget deficits, and the unemployment rate remains above 16 percent.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member