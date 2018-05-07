It was where Javier Bardem memorably declared his love for Penelope Cruz in 2010. Now the golden couple of Spanish cinema will open this year's Cannes film festival together on Tuesday.

The Oscar-winning actors both star in Iranian master Asghar Farhadi's Spanish psychological thriller Everybody Knows, which will kick off the festival and is up for the top Palme d'Or prize.

The fiercely private couple's glowing return to the spotlight in Cannes comes after Bardem emotionally proclaimed his feelings for Cruz there eight years ago as he accepted the best actor award for Biutiful.

"I share this joy with my friend, my companion, my love, Penelope. I owe you a lot and I love you so much," he said as Cruz blew kisses to him from her seat and her eyes welled with tears.

Cruz has also won at Cannes, sharing the 2006 best actress prize with five other women for their work in acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar's drama Volver.

First Spanish Oscar-winners

Bardem, 49, and Cruz, 44, have two children together and married in 2010 on an island in the Bahamas owned by their friend, US actor Johnny Depp.

They also share a notable first – they are respectively the first Spanish man and woman to win an acting Oscar.

Bardem won his best supporting actor Academy Award in 2008 for his role as a determined murderer in the Coen brothers' No Country for Old Men.

The following year Cruz took home the best actress Oscar for playing a fiery artist in Woody Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

But the couple live discreetly in a Madrid suburb, where they try to keep the spotlight away from their son Leo, seven, and daughter Luna, four.

They have starred in nine films together, including last year's Loving Pablo, by Spanish director Fernando Leon de Aranoa, in which Bardem plays Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and Cruz a journalist who falls in love with the infamous narcotic dealer.

After filming a particularly difficult scene, Bardem joked that Cruz "did not want to see me anymore."