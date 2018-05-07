Air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Shia rebels targeted the presidenctial building in the heart of the Yemeni capital on Monday, leaving at least six people dead and 30 wounded, according to health officials.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media, said the six killed were all civilians.

It was not known if there were any Houthi rebel leaders inside the building at the time of the air strikes in Sanaa and if there were any casualties among them.

The three-floor presidential building was completely flattened while surrounding buildings in the city’s busy Tahrir district — including a famous five-star hotel — were heavily damaged. Cars were charred and pools of blood covered the pavement.

Many were believed to have been buried under the rubble.

Ambulances rushed to the area to retrieve the casualties.

The Saudi-led coalition has been at war with the Houthis since 2015 to restore the country’s internationally recognised government to power.

The war has killed over 10,000 people and driven 3 million from their homes.