The party’s over and Lebanon’s political elite have to clear up the mess and pay for the damages. For Hariri, a tribute song of Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ still plays on though.

Regrets? He’s had a few.

There is an old Woody Allen joke about two old women in a sanatorium. One complains to the other about how poor the food is and the other replies ‘yes...and such small portions’.

Lebanon’s elections have established a few principles and set the foundations for a new government, which, with some luck its donors will welcome. It’s also busted a few myths.

Hezbollah has held its majority share of seats (with its allies) in the parliament and gained a few others, importantly in Beirut. But for pundits to claim that Hezbollah has won them, would not be quite correct. In reality, it is that Saad Hariri’s ‘Future’ movement which lost them and handed them over on a silver platter.

The two seats in Beirut are a significant game changer for the Shia group which can certainly look back on its earlier worries of a low voter turnout and laugh now that this card was actually played by Hariri’s hardcore support base.

Coupled with a high voter turnout for the anti-Hezbollah Christian group ‘Lebanese Forces’ run by former warlord, Samir Geagea who some now say will run for President - Hariri is the ultimate loser in these elections.

Even other Sunni figures in Lebanon did better than him and one – rumoured to be Lebanon’s richest man and a former PM himself, Najib Mikati – may well even eye Hariri’s PM chair.

Ultimately, Hariri emboldened the Woody Allen joke in so many ways and managed to jettison all of the popular support that the fiasco in November with the Saudis generated. On the day, his own followers decided to send the ultimate message and just not show up.

But it wasn’t really about policy. Indeed, the one thing that the elections bypassed altogether was anything which smacked of manifestos.

The Lebanese democratic experiment has not reached such giddy heights yet, still very much on the tarmac. What nailed Hariri’s fate was undoubtedly his own performance both when engaging with the public and the press.

Lacklustre might be the kindest word. It’s almost as though he believed that the aggregate charisma of his father and his own would hurl him onto the fecund ground of the winners’ paddock.

In fact, his own efforts to do media and engage in public discussions in the end made him a non runner, although his own people will no doubt blame the lack of money that was available to him this time around.

Hariri badly needs high calibre media training from a PR giant who can at least show him that he needs to rely less on himself and his own ideas and work more with his team.