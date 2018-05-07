WORLD
Emmanuel Macron, one year on
Since taking office, Macron wasted no time in making changes to France's strict labour rules and raising the country's international profile. He is now considered as Europe's leading spokesman but French people seem unhappy.
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen before his first long live television interview on prime time at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 15, 2017. / Reuters Archive
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
May 7, 2018

In just one year as France's president, Emmanuel Macron has emerged as a key world player, speaking up for Europe and Western democratic values and striking a surprise friendship with Donald Trump. 

But Macron has made his biggest impact and his biggest enemies at home.

Strikes and protests over his economic reforms have dominated the French landscape in recent weeks, and tens of thousands held a "party" on Saturday to share their anger at Macron's first year in office. 

Many fear he is trading the French way of life for a profit-focused, American-style worldview.

TRT World'sElena Casas reports from Paris.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
