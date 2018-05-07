WORLD
Lebanon's Hezbollah claims 'victory' after vote
Even though the official results have not been announced yet, Hezbollah's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says his party has achieved "victory" in Lebanon's first parliamentary elections since 2009. PM Hariri has lost over a third of his seats.
People watch Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speak on television in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
May 7, 2018

Hezbollah and its political allies made significant gains in Lebanon's parliamentary election, official results showed, boosting an Iranian-backed movement fiercely opposed to Israel and underlining Tehran's growing regional clout.

The leader of Shi'ite Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, called the result a "a very big political, parliamentary and moral victory for the choice of resistance".

Western-backed Prime Minister Saad Hariri lost over a third of his seats, the results showed. He blamed a complex new voting law and gaps in his party's performance.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Beirut.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
