WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN's Guterres makes official visit to Cuba
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres returned to Cuba 20 years after his visit as PM of Portugal, mentioned "fond memories of Cuban hospitality." Guterres met with Cuba's new President Miguel Diaz-Canel.
UN's Guterres makes official visit to Cuba
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (R) talks to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the Revolution Palace in Havana, Cuba, May 7, 2018. / Reuters
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
May 8, 2018

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met Cuba's new President, Miguel Diaz-Canel, during an official visit to the island nation on Monday. This is the highest level visit by a UN official since Diaz-Canel was chosen as the country's new leader in April.

RECOMMENDED

Guterres was received like a head of state, taking part in an official ceremony before laying a wreath at the Jose Marti Memorial and joining Diaz-Canel, along with top officials, for talks afterwards over a range of issues, including aid, human rights and economic development.The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean begins its annual meeting this year in Cuba on Tuesday.Guterres heads a UN delegation that will attend the opening ceremony for the conference, while also holding bilateral meetings with top Cuban officials, including President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member