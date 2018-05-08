Guterres was received like a head of state, taking part in an official ceremony before laying a wreath at the Jose Marti Memorial and joining Diaz-Canel, along with top officials, for talks afterwards over a range of issues, including aid, human rights and economic development.The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean begins its annual meeting this year in Cuba on Tuesday.Guterres heads a UN delegation that will attend the opening ceremony for the conference, while also holding bilateral meetings with top Cuban officials, including President Miguel Diaz-Canel.