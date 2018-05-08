A Chinese court on Tuesday sentenced former political high-flyer Sun Zhengcai to life in prison for taking more than $26 million in bribes, making him one of the biggest names to fall in President Xi Jinping's campaign against corruption and disloyalty.

Sun's sentence handed down by the intermediate court in the northern port city of Tianjin appears to end a career that had once been seen as propelling Sun to the apex of power in the ruling Communist Party.

In addition to being imprisoned, Sun was deprived of political rights for life and all his personal property was confiscated.

State broadcaster CCTV showed Sun in court accepting the sentence and stating that he would not appeal.

Sun had been a member of the party's elite 25-member Politburo and the top official in the western megacity of Chongqing before suddenly being removed in July.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in court and expressed repentance, according to Tianjin's No 1 Intermediate People's Court, which imposed his sentence less than one month after the trial opened in a relatively swift resolution of the case.