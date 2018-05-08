Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was elected as Armenia's new prime minister on Tuesday, capping a peaceful revolution driven by weeks of mass protests against corruption and cronyism in the ex-Soviet republic.

Tens of thousands of Armenians poured on to the streets of the capital Yerevan on Tuesday to celebrate his election.

A massive crowd in Yerevan's central Republic Square sang the Armenian national anthem at a celebration rally following his election.

"From now on, nobody will violate the Armenian people's rights and freedom!" Pashinyan told the crowd, to shouts of "Nikol! Nikol!"

Groups of youths danced to folk music and drumrolls and many held Pashinyan portraits.

"I am so happy that what happened in Armenia in recent weeks was peaceful. It's a great historic day," Gohar Harutyunyan, a 39-year-old financier, said.

"We understand that things can't change overnight. But the most important thing has already been done," said Ruzanna Sargsyan, a 42-year-old economist.

The election of Pashinyan, a former newspaper editor who spent time in prison for fomenting unrest, marks a rupture with the cadre of rulers who have run Armenia since the late 1990s.

He spearheaded a protest movement that first forced veteran leader Serzh Sargsyan to step down as prime minister and then pressured the ruling party to abandon attempts to block his election as prime minister, the country's most powerful post.

After his election, Pashinyan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone and agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties, the Kremlin said in a statement.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd reports from capital Yerevan.