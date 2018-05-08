China's exports rebounded in April and its politically sensitive monthly trade surplus with the United States grew for the first time in five months as Beijing and Washington haggled over the chronic imbalance.

US officials visited Beijing last week for talks on cooling rising tensions between the world's two largest economies over trade and technology issues. Those meetings appeared to make scant progress, but further discussions are scheduled to resume next week.

China's Foreign Ministry said that a planned visit by President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser, Liu He, to Washington next week shows the US hopes to "reach a consensus" with Beijing on trade and economic issues.

"It is a positive signal," ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the plan for continued talks on Monday.

"We are working on something that we think will be great for everybody," she told reporters.

The data released by China on Tuesday showed its trade surplus with the US totaled $80.4 billion in January-April, up from $50 billion in the same period last year. President Donald Trump's demands that China slash its surplus with the US have become a cornerstone of his combative economic policy.

In April, the trade surplus with the US swelled to $22.2 billion, up from $15.4 in March and the first increase since November, as exports to the US grew at a double-digit pace.

China's total exports jumped 21.5 percent in April from the same month the year before, bouncing back from a contraction the previous month thanks to resurgent global demand.

Imports expanded 12.9 percent year-on-year in dollar terms, leaving the country's global trade surplus for the month at $28.8 billion, a turnaround from a $5 billion deficit the month before.