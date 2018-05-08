North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a northern Chinese port city and pledged his continuing commitment to denuclearisation ahead of his expected summit with US President Donald Trump, state media said on Tuesday.

The meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Dalian is the second between Xi and Kim in recent weeks, following Kim's March visit to Beijing, his first since taking power six years ago.

TRT World 's Patrick Fok reports.

In comments carried Tuesday night by Chinese state media, neither leader was quoted as directly referring to either the planned Trump meeting or Kim's summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in late last month.

However, state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as saying China "supports North Korea to stick to denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and supports North Korea and the US in solving the peninsula issue through dialogue and consultation."

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he planned to speak with Xi later in the day to discuss trade and North Korea, where he said "relationships and trust are building."

Committed to denuclearisation

Kim was quoted as telling Xi that North Korea remains committed to denuclearisation and has no need to possess nuclear weapons if a "relevant party" drops its "hostile policy and security threats" against it, in a clear reference to the United States.

"I hope to build mutual trust with the US through dialogue," Kim was quoted as saying. A political resolution of tensions on the peninsula and denuclearisation should proceed in stages, with all sides moving in concert, he said. The Trump administration has demanded that North Korea immediately commit to denuclearisation.

North Korea announced Kim's visit to China fairly quickly, probably in coordination with China's state media. The first reports were brief, however.

North Korea has been very cautious about coverage of Kim's recent summits, but has featured them prominently on TV and in newspapers a day or so after they are safely over and Kim has returned to the capital.

No confirmation