The fate of the landmark nuclear deal signed by Iran and six major powers in July 2015 hangs in the balance ahead of an announcement by the US President Donald Trump due on Tuesday at 1800 GMT.

European officials said Trump is expected to announce that he is pulling out of the agreement.

Below are some key restrictions that the deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), imposes on Iran's nuclear activities. Those restrictions are policed by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Overview

The biggest obstacle to building a nuclear weapon is obtaining enough fissile material – highly enriched uranium or plutonium – for the core of the bomb.

A central aim of the deal was to extend the time Iran would need to do that, if it chose to, to a year from about two to three months.

The JCPOA, which took effect in January 2016, cuts off the plutonium track while severely restricting uranium enrichment.

Plutonium

Iran was building a heavy-water reactor at Arak that could eventually have produced spent fuel from which plutonium could be separated. Under the JCPOA:

- The core of that reactor has been removed and filled with concrete to make it unusable.

- The reactor is being redesigned so as to "minimise the production of plutonium and not to produce weapons-grade plutonium in normal operations."

- All spent fuel from Arak will be shipped out of Iran. (For the reactor's lifetime)

- Iran commits not to engage in reprocessing or reprocessing research activities. (For 15 years)

Uranium enrichment