Trump will announce on Tuesday whether the US will pull out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the “Iran nuclear deal”, which was signed in 2015 between Iran and China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and US, also called P5+1.

The deal was negotiated under former US president Barack Obama’s tenure starting in 2009 and was touted by the administration as one of the linchpins of Middle East regional security and peace.

However, Trump has repeatedly called the deal a “horrible, horrible embarrassment to [the US]” and the “worst deal in history”, and vowed to scrap the deal as one of his campaign promises.

Months of intensive talks between the US and its European allies now appear deadlocked, with Berlin, London and Paris refusing to rewrite the agreement.

Trump now seems unlikely to renew the US sanctions waivers that Obama announced as the US commitment under the JCPOA, but it is unclear whether Iran will seize on this to renew its nuclear program.

Trump's decision to scrap sanctions relief would have global ramifications, straining Iran's already crisis-racked economy, heightening tensions in the Middle East and laying bare the biggest transatlantic rift since the Iraq War.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran had been preparing for every possible scenario, including a deal without Washington – which would still include the other signatories that remain committed to it – or no deal at all.

“We are not worried about America’s cruel decisions ... We are prepared for all scenarios, and no change will occur in our lives next week,” he said.

Here’s a look at the process leading up to the nuclear deal and to today’s decision.

2009

January: US President Barack Obama takes office and, in his first week in the White House, tells Iran’s leaders he would extend a hand if they would “unclench their fist” and persuade the West they were not trying to build a nuclear bomb.

September: Britain, France and the United States announce that Iran is building a secret uranium-enrichment site at Fordow, near the holy city of Qom. Iran says it had disclosed the site to the UN nuclear watchdog earlier during the same month.

2009-2012

Negotiations between major powers and Iran largely stall.

2010

June: UN Security Council adopts resolution 1929, which creates a basis for crippling US and European Union sanctions in subsequent years.

2012

US and Iranian officials begin secret talks, which intensify in 2013, on the nuclear issue.

US law goes into effect giving Obama the power to sanction foreign banks, including the central banks of US allies, if they fail to significantly reduce their imports of Iranian oil. The result is a drastic reduction in Iranian oil sales and a sharp downturn in the Iranian economy.

2013

Washington and Tehran intensify their nuclear talks, with US officials using US military aircraft, hotel side entrances and service elevators to keep their role under wraps.

June: Hassan Rouhani is elected Iran’s president on the platform of improving Iran’s relations with the Western countries and the sorry state of its economy, something that can only be achieved by easing sanctions imposed because of Iran’s nuclear program.

November: With the groundwork laid by the secret US-Iran talks, Iran and the six major powers reached an interim pact called the Joint Plan of Action (JPOA), under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear work in exchange for limited sanctions relief.

The aim is to reach and implement a comprehensive agreement within a year, but the deal and deadline are extended three times.

2014